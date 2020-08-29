31 Taliban killed in Kunduz

At News

KABUL: At least 31 Taliban rebels were killed in a counter attack by the Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province, military officials said Friday.

The ministry of defense said in a statement that the attack was launched after a large number of Taliban stormed several areas of Imam Saib district of the province. According to the statement, four commanders of the Taliban were also among the killed. “24 other Taliban fighters were wounded in the attack.”

The Taliban has not said anything in regards. Kunduz is one of the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban has a strong presence.

Violence and war in Afghanistan are continuing besides feeble efforts by the war parties in Afghanistan. The Taliban and government are expected to kick off intra-Afghan negotiations in the near future – the negotiations that can possibly end the longest Afghan war, according to Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah.