32 people killed in three-day ceasefire: Report

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission says in a report that 32 people were killed in seven incidents during the three-day cease fire announced by the Taliban for the Eid ul Adha festivities.

The commission said on Wednesday that another 122 people were injured in five provinces.

It said that four people were killed and 57 more wounded in a car bombing that targeted a police checkpoint in the Pol-e-Alam city, provincial capital of Logar province.

15 civilians were wounded when unknown men threw grenades to them in Herat province in the west.

In the Dehrawood district of Uruzgan province in the south, a roadside bomb killed four civilians, two of them children and one woman.

A civilian named Esmatollah was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ghazni province.

20 people including nine police officers were killed and 50 more injured when gunmen stormed a prison in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, according to the report.

It said that two civilians were killed by army forces in the Baraki Barak district of Logar province.