32 Taliban militants killed in latest raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 32 Taliban militants were killed and 18 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces around the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The Afghan security forces supported by Afghan Air Forces conducted operations in Arghandab district of southern Kandahar, in which 13 Taliban rebels, including a key commander named Nesar Ahmad were killed and six others were wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

At least 14 Taliban militants were killed and eight others were wounded during separate crackdowns carried out by Afghan security forces in Panjwai and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province.

Another five insurgents were killed and four others, including Joma Talibani the Taliban’s shadow district chief for Nasai Badakhshan were wounded during raids by the Afghan forces in Nasai district of northern Badakhshan province, the statement added.

Enough weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed during the operation in the mentioned provinces, the statement added.