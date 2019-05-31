33 freed from Taliban captivity in Helmand

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan Special Forces have freed at least 33 people from a Taliban-controlled jail in Sangin district of southern Helmand province, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Friday.

The operation was carried out on Thursday, the ministry in a statement added.

Three members of the Afghan National Police, 29 Army Soldiers, and one civilian are those who have been rescued from Taliban lockup.

Security forces destroyed the Taliban’s prison after rescuing the hostages.

This comes as recently Afghan security forces released 16 civilians and 12 security personnel again from a Taliban prison in southern Zabul province.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of interior, wrote in his Facebook page that security forces raided a Taliban-run jail in Nawbahar distric.

At least 28 civilians, including 12 security personnel, were released and two militants were killed during the operation, he added.