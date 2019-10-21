33 militants killed in fresh raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 33 militants were killed and one other wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Helmand, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi and Nimroz provinces, in which 33 militants were killed and one others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested six militants including four suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, seven Taliban militants were killed and some amount of ammunitions destroyed in Nahr-e-Saraj and Lashkargah districts of Helmand – six insurgents were killed and one wounded in Dahn-e-Ghori and Pulkhomri districts of Baghlan – five rebels were killed in Deh Bala and Shirzad districts of Nangarhar – four insurgents were killed and a depot of ammunition and weapons destroyed in Kharwar district of Logar province.

Similarly, four militants were killed in Ab Band and Giro district of Ghazni – four Taliban fighters were killed in Gezab district of Daykundi – two rebels were killed in Omana district of Paktika –one militant was killed and four suspects arrested in Chak district of Maidan Wardak – two smugglers were arrested with 2100kg opium, some weapons and some taxation documents of Taliban in central part of Nimroz province.

In the past 24 hours, 17 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 19 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.