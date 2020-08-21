33 patients test positive for covid-19 in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 33 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 37,894 across the country. The health ministry on Friday said that 335 patients have recovered during this period. There are no covid-19 related deaths, a significant progress to contain the virus.

The total reported deaths are now standing at 1,385 and the total recoveries are 27,990.

24 new cases were reported in Herat, 2 in Takhar, 4 in Badghis, 1 Kunduz and 2 in Ghor provinces.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 794,021 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 22,697,162, according to Johns Hopkins University.