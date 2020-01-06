33 Taliban rebels killed in fresh raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 33 Taliban militants have been killed and seven others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Heart, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Kandahar, Paktia and Laghman province, in which 33 militants were killed and seven others wounded.

Afghan security forces also arrested four militants and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 18 insurgents were killed in Dara Takhet area of the Chishti Sharif district of Heart—three militants killed, four wounded and one vehicle destroyed in Baghalan-e Markazi district of Baghlan—three rebels killed, three others wounded, one suspect arrested and one motorbike seized in Charkhab area of the Sholgara district of Balkh—three insurgents were killed in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province.

Similarly, three Taliban fighters were killed in Karez area of the Maiwand district of Kandahar—two insurgents killed weapons and ammunition seized in capital part of Paktia—one militant was killed and another detained in Camp Baba Sahib, Ibrahim Khel area of the capital of Laghman province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 10 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.