34 criminals nabbed in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Police arrested 34 people on charge of different crimes during a fresh crackdown carried out in Kabul city and its districts.

The Kabul Police had succeeded arresting 34 people accused of murdering, armed robbery, plundering and stealing mobiles of the citizens in 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 21st PDs and Mirbacha Kot and Paghman districts, Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, three rifles and three vehicles were discovered and confiscated from the detained criminals by the police.

“They are referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding,” the statement added.