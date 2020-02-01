34 insurgents killed in latest ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 34 Taliban militants have been killed and 11 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Helmand, Urzgan, Zabul, Baghlan and Balkh provinces, in which 34 militants were killed and 11 others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested three suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 14 Taliban fighters were killed, three wounded, three suspects arrested, amount of weapons and ammunition seized, moreover three motorbikes and a command center of the Taliban was destroyed and three rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Nahar Saraj and Nad Ali districts of Helmand, nine insurgents were killed, three hideouts, two cache of weapons and munitions destroyed, seven rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in vicinity of the capital of Urzgan and six militants were killed in Tarnak WA Jaldak districts of Zabul province.

Similarly, five rebels were killed and four others wounded in Muqur district of Badghis and four militants were wounded in Nahr-e-Shahi district of Balkh province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including five strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.