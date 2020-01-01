34 security forces killed in first day of 2020

AT News

KABUL: While the Afghans hopping that the New Year (2020) would be merely safe, authorities in northern Afghanistan said Wednesday that at least 34 Afghan security forces have been killed and a number of others received injuries in the first day of the year.

A military sources who wished to go unnamed, said that 15 security forces were killed in clash with the Taliban fighters on Tuesday night in northern Kunduz province.

The death toll contain at least 10 intelligence service members, two army soldiers and three police personnel, according to him. The clash left ten other security forces wounded, he said.

In the meantime, the Taliban have carried out an attack on a security base in Balkh district of northern Mazar-e-Sharif. A source talking in condition of anonymity, said that eight police personnel have lost their lives in the clash. The Taliban has seized the military equipments, the source added.

On the other hand, Takhar Police Spokesman, Khalil Aseer said that seven security forces embraced martyrdom and two others received injuries in the fight against the Taliban in the province. The clash has kicked off in Darqad district, where over 11 Taliban fighters have been killed and six others wounded, he stated.

Moreover, Abdul Karim Yurush, Faryab Police Spokesman said that a Taliban attack has left four security forces martyred and two others wounded in Pul-e-Chiragh district of the province. Three Taliban have been killed and four other wounded in retaliation, according to him.

The ongoing unstoppable war in Afghanistan has taken for many years where no end sees in sight. Thousands of people have lost their lives in the war that is looming for years.