35 drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News

KABUL: At least 35 drug runners were found guilty of drug trafficking and were sentenced to several years of jail terms in the past one week.

A statement issued by the Court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said that eight drug traffickers were sentenced to two and half—22 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by the CJTF primary court of CJTF.

According to the statement, 27 others were also sentenced to several years in prison by the appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 22kg heroin, 11kg morphine, 275kg opium, 290kg hashish, 56kg crystal, 34,900kg poppy seeds and 2,985 kg Tramadol Tablets from the convicted drug runners, the statement added.

At the same period of time, CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 10 suspected drug traffickers during operations in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners have been sent to the related organ for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Nangarhar, Takhar, Khost and Badakhshan provinces.

According to the statement, after examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics Law of Afghanistan.