35 infiltrator attacks against security forces reported in 90 days

AT News

KABUL: Taliban infiltrator attacks against defense and security forces have recently increased, with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reporting of 35 attacks in the past three months.

The report said on Monday that 10 of these attacks killed 30 security forces ad injured another seven, while 114 forces were killed and 28 wounded in the remaining 25 attacks carried out in different areas.

It said that infiltrator attacks against Afghan forces this year had a 46 per cent increase comparing to similar period of time last year.

The government of Afghanistan, according to the report, does not report about general casualties of the defense and security forces because it wants the toll be secret. However, the US command in Afghanistan says that Afghan forces’ casualties have increased this year compared to the past year.

In an article published in the Washington Post in mid-August, President Ashraf Ghani wrote that 12,279 security forces and civilians had been killed or injured five months before the US-Taliban peace deal signed in late February.

The SIGAR report says that 1,909 American service members were killed in the gun battles between October 2001 and October 2020, while another 533 lost their lives by other reasons.