36 drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 36 drug runners pleaded guilty of drug trafficking and had been sentenced to years behind bars during the past one week.

A statement issued by the Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said that 36 drug traffickers were sentenced to over one–five years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and appeal court of the CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) seized 13kg heroin, 8kg morphine, over 434kg opium, 58kg crystal and 188 liters of chemical from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement added.

At the same period, CNP arrested 27 suspected drug traffickers during operation in different provinces.

Out of 27 drug traffickers, six of them, including those smugglers, had planned to smuggle drug through Hamid Karzai International Airport to India and Saudi Arabia, who were identified and arrested.

According to statement after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF courts convicted the accused traffickers to short and long-term imprisonment.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and would be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.