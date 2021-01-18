36 Taliban fighters killed in latest ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 36 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 11 others were wounded in fresh military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Monday.

Taliban planned to attack Afghan security checkpoints in Zherai and Arghandab districts of southern Kandahar, which were targeted by Afghan security forces, the ministry said in a statement.

25 insurgents were killed and eight others wounded in the district.

Two hideouts and three strongholds of the enemy with weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, according to the statement.

21 rounds of mines placed by the rebels to target civilians and military forces in Arghandab district were discovered and defused.

Similarly, 11 Taliban insurgents, including a commander named Qari Masaab were killed and three others wounded during airstrike in Raghistan district of northern Badakhshan province.

A stronghold of the militants with 11 rifles of weapons was destroyed.

Also 56 rounds of mines which were planted by the insurgents to target civilians and military forces were discovered and neutralized by Afghan security forces in Gizab district of Uruzgan, the statement added.