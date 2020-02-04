37 insurgents killed in Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 37 Taliban militants have been killed and 17 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunduz, Faryab, Kandahar, Farah, Kunar, Urzgan, Balkh and Badghis provinces, in which 37 militants were killed and 17 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 11 militants including Taliban’s shadow district chief for Deh Bala district and a militant’s commander were killed in Nangarhar—five insurgents killed and four others wounded in Bagh-e-Sherkat area of Kunduz—four rebels killed and three others wounded in Khakriz district of Kandahar—three militants killed and two others wounded in central part of Farah—three insurgents killed and another wounded in Wata Poor district of Kunar province.

Similarly, two Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded in Urzgan—two militants killed and three others wounded in Dawlat Abad district of Balkh—two rebels killed in Balamurghab district of Badghis province.

In past 24 hours, 16 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including six strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.