37 militants killed in fresh raids

KABUL: At least 37 militants were killed and 25 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Baghlan, Badghis, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Balkh, Logar, Ghazni, Farah, Paktikah, Herat and Sar-e-Pul provinces, in which 37 militants were killed and 25 others wounded.

The Afghan security forces arrested five suspects and handed them over to the related judicial organization for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, nine Taliban fighters were killed and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in vicinities of Pul-e Khomari district of Baghalan, six insurgents were killed, five wounded, three fighting positions, some amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Bala Murghab district of Badghis, four militants were killed, 15 wounded and 40 rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Maiwand district of Kandahar, four rebels were killed, three wounded and four rounds of IEDs were discovered and defused in Guizab district of Urozgan, four insurgents were killed, one vehicle and amount of weapons and munitions destroyed in Baraki Barak district Logar, four militants were killed in Zah-Ra district of Balkh, two insurgents were killed and two others wounded in Andar district of Ghazni province.

Similarly, two militants were killed and one vehicle was destroyed in Posht Rod district of Farah, one militant was killed and three were wounded and two motorbikes destroyed in Waza Khwah district of Paktia, one suicide attacker was killed, 4 suspects were arrested and amount of weapons and ammunition seized in Shindan district of Herat and one insurgent was detained, two fighting positions destroyed and three rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in different villages of the capital city of Sar-e-Pul province.

In past 24 hours, 21 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including eight strikes on the enemy’s sanctuaries.