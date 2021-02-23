38 Taliban Rebels Killed in Latest Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 38 Taliban rebels were killed in latest raids carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said.

The ministry on Tuesday in a statement said that the operations were conducted in Kandahar, Ghazni, Ghor, Faryab and Kapisa provinces.

The Afghan security forces launched clearing operations in Panjwai, Arghandab and Mianshine districts of Kandahar, the statement said, adding that 12 Taliban insurgents were killed and two others wounded. The operations were supported by airstrikes.

The ministry said in a separate statement that the Afghan commando forces conducted raids in Arghastan district of Kandahar, in which 10 Taliban rebels were killed and four others wounded.

According to the ministry, three Taliban were killed by the security forces in Moqur district of Ghazni. “Two Taliban including a group leader was killed by the security forces in Yarfolad area (of Ferozkoh, the capital city) of Ghor province,” the statement added.

The Taliban set attacks on security checkpoints in Qaisar district of northern Faryab province, said the ministry, adding that the attacks faced a strong resistance by the Afghan security forces, killing five militants and wounding five others.

The government and Taliban has been escalating violence amid the fragile intra-Afghan negotiations which are set to reach a solution to the 40 years long war in Afghanistan.