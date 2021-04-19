39 civilians killed in five days of deadly violence

AT News

KABUL: At least 39 civilians were killed and another 40 injured in last week’s five days of violence across the country, said the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

In a statement released on Monday the commission said that women and children included the dead and injured that took place in the provinces of Farah, Parwan, Nangarhar and Kandahar. According to the statement, most of the casualties were due to bomb blasts and armed attacks carried out either by Taliban or unknown gunmen.

Taliban militants who were demanded to observe a cease fire during the holy month of Ramadan, are reported to have said that the reward of the war in the month of Ramadan was more than other months.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the insurgents’ spokesman has said that “it doesn’t matter for war to be in Ramadan or other months”. He has said that would not stop attacking government forces during Ramadan.

“We need more time and agreements for cease fire. We need to get assure our legitimate goals are obtained without war.”

Mujahid reiterated that their fighters would not target civilians.

The World Muslim clerics called on Taliban to stop violence during Ramadan and observe a permanent cease fire.

Separately, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said last week that 573 civilians were killed and 1,210 wounded from January to end of March.

It said that casualty toll increased 29 per cent comparing the same period of time in 2020.

The UN said women casualties increased 37 per cent and children’s jumped 23 per cent.