39 militants killed in ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 39 militants were killed and five others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Baghlan, Paktia, Nangarhar, Helmand and Maidan Wardak provinces, in which 39 militants were killed and five others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested seven suspects and handed them over related judicial organization for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 20 insurgents were killed, three wounded and eight rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Dahana Ghori and Baghalan-e Markazi districts of Baghlan, ten militants were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar and four Taliban fighters were killed and seven suspects arrested in Jaji Aryoub, Ahmad Khel and Sayed Karam districts of Paktia province.

Similarly, three rebels were killed, two wounded, eight fighting positions, two motorbikes destroyed and some amount of weapons and munitions confiscated in Nad Ali and Nahar Saraj districts of Helmand and two militants were killed in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Warak province.

In past 24 hours, 21 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 12 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.