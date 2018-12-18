Home / Latest Updates / 395kg narcotics seized in Nangarhar

395kg narcotics seized in Nangarhar

December 18, 2018

Kabul: Counter Narcotic Police (CNP) has discovered and confiscated some 395kg Hashish in counternarcotics operations in eastern Nangarhar province on Monday night.

Ministry of Interior said in a statement that CNP conducted two separate operations in Sorkhrod district and 6th PD of the city of Jalalabad, where 395kg Hashish discovered and seized.

The Hashish was skillfully hided inside two trucks, which discovered and confiscated by CNP, said the statement.

CNP has arrested two suspects in connection to the cases.

