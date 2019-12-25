3m children deprive of education

AT News

KABUL: Women and Children Legal Research Foundation (WCLRF) has found out that over three million Afghan children have been deprived of education – nearly 60 percent of them are girls due to several challenges in the country.

Based on a report, over 7, 000 young students with girls making most of them are drop out of schools between grades 7-12. 48 percent of girl students called insecurity the main reason leaving the schools.

As Afghanistan is considered one of those countries that struggle with the worst type cultural taboos, the family violence, poverty, harassment, forced marriage; lack of female teachers and lack of educational facilities have posed greatest obstacles against the girl’s students in the country.

“It is an undeniable fact that most of the three million children that are deprived of education are girls with 60 percent,” said Zarqa Yaftali, Head of WCLRF.

But the education ministry has denied the allegation, saying that it has made remarkable progress in the education field of the country to hit the surface for a better success of children to education.

The ministry’s spokesman, Mirwais Balkhi said that poverty and security challenges were the main reason for the children’s being deprived of education.

Meanwhile, deputy minister of women’s affairs, Nabila Mosawi has expressed concerns about the unsafe environment for the Afghan girls, saying, “Every girl has been faced verbal harassment and that the interior ministry must established a separate mechanism to overcome the challenges.”

Children in Afghanistan face sever challenges due to several deterrent reasons. Poverty has forced thousands of children to engage in hard working, while the ongoing conflicts have also inflicted massive casualties on them. UNICEF has earlier said in a report that at least nine children die daily in Afghanistan – most of them lose their life in the wake of ongoing war that lasted for decades.