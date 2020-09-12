4 dead after blast hit soldier’s wedding

AT News

KABUL: Military officials said that at least four people were killed and 12 others wounded in a motorbike bombing in a wedding ceremony of an Afghan soldier in southeastern Khost province.

The ministry of defense said in a statement that the killed included two civilians and two security forces.

The incident took place in Slorna area of the province. No one, including the Taliban asserted the responsibility for the attack.

Both the Taliban and IS-K (Daesh) are active in Khost. The province shares border with the neighboring countries of Pakistan in its south. Pakistan is blamed for giving safe havens to the militants that are fighting against the Afghan security forces.