4 killed in Zabul roadside bomb

KABUL: At least four civilians, including two children were killed after a vehicle they were traveling in hit with a roadside mine in southern Zabul province, official said on Tuesday.

The roadside bomb, planted by the Taliban militants took the lives of civilians in Mizan district of the province, Spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian said.

Eight passengers, including four children and four women, were also received injures in the blast.

Moreover, six Taliban fighters were killed by their own IED blast in a separate incident in the same province (Zabul), the spokesman added.

According to him, the Taliban insurgents were engaged in making a mine that prematurely went off and killed six rebels in a house in Zabul city.

The Taliban group has usually use mines and IEDs as a vital weapon against the Afghan security forces that mostly ends up with the civilian fatalities.