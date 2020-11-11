4 women killed in Taliban rocket attack in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Four women were killed when a rocket fired by Taliban militants crashed their house in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial officials confirmed.

The attack took place late Tuesday in the Zheray district’s village of Sang Hesar, a police officer said Wednesday, asking not to be named.

He said that the victims were members of two families and their house was also partly damaged.

The officer said that Taliban fighters had entered the districts of Zheray, Panjwayi, Arghandab and Maiwand, using residential areas as shields.Provincial Police Chief Tadin Khan, said that 39 Taliban fighters were killed and 18 wounded by security forces in Zheray, Panjwayi and Maiwand over the past 24 hours.

He added that security forces defused 185 landmines placed by Taliban.

The insurgents did not immediately comment.

Kandahar is now the scene of severe battles between security forces and Taliban insurgents. The clashes are mostly in Zheray, Maiwand, Panjwayi and Arghandab districts.