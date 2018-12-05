40 Pakistani among over hundred insurgents killed in raids
December 5, 2018
AT-KABUL: Over 117 insurgents—in which 40 Pakistani militants among them—have been killed in the past two days in different military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country, security officials said Wednesday.
In addition to that, seven other insurgents received injures—and this comes as already the terrorist group received a blow after its key and probably the most powerful Taliban member in the south region and also the group’s shadow governor for southern Helmand province “Mullah Manan” was killed in drone strike recently.
In a statement, Defense Ministry said that Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) also detained 17 insurgents, handing them over judicial organs.
The ANDSF in cooperation with Afghan Air Force conducted raids in several areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Farah, Herat, Balkh, Kundoz, Samangan and Helmand provinces, in which 117 insurgents were killed and seven others wounded, the statement added.
According to the statement, during ground operations 26 insurgents were killed and some weapons and ammunitions seized in Jaghori district of Ghazni—15 insurgents killed and some weapons and ammunitions destroyed in Grash, Nad Ali and capital Lashkargah of Helmand—four militants killed, five other wounded in Sayad district of Sar-e-Pull, and a insurgents was killed and a motorbike destroyed in Dadar Sakan district of Herat province.
Similarly, in aerial operations 72 Taliban including 40 Pakistani rebels were killed, two other wounded and 17 arrested, 18 vehicles along with 45 motorbikes destroyed in Gailan, Nawi and Khogiani district of Ghazni—six insurgents killed in Narkh district of Maidan Wardak, said the statement.
