400 Taliban prisoners to be released Sunday

AT News

KABUL: Sources in the government say that 400 Taliban prisoners are expected to be released Sunday in a fresh step of the prisoner exchange.

The government plans to keep hundreds of Taliban prisoners who are believed to have hands in heavy crimes such as big bombings.

Meanwhile, a judiciary official revealed a list of 81 prisoners who are said to have not been members of Taliban fighters.

But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shahin claimed that all of them are their fighters.

According to government sources, differences were resolved over the prisoners and the peace talks would likely begin in July.

The Reuters has quoted a Taliban commander as saying that the differences are on 300 prisoners.

Taliban demand the release of their 5,000 prisoners from government custody as a precondition for the peace talks.

The government has so far released 4,000 of prisoners, while Taliban have released 651 government prisoners.