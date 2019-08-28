400 Wardak people flee fresh violence to Bamyan

AT News Report

KABUL: Surging insecurity and conflicts between the Taliban and public uprising forces have displaced hundreds of people from their homes in Maidan valley area of central Wardak province to neighboringBayman province, residents said on Wednesday.

Leaving behind cultivated lands and homes, the displaced families said they walked many kilometers to find access to vehicles, adding theyfinally found refuge in Bamyan.

Ewaz, a resident of Sarchashma area, who fled the conflicts along with his family and moved to Bamyan, toldAzadi Radio: “Clashes erupted in our area after the Taliban stormed the locality and nomads (Kuchis) opened fire towards us from mountains.”

“A shell landed near our house and wounded a women and a child, something that forced us to flee the area. We came to Bamyan and some of us stayed in Behsud district.”

“It is the season of harvesting and work but we left all of our agricultural produce unattendednow,” he regretted.

According to Bamyan people, more than 70 families, more than 400 people, have so far moved to Bamyan with the number increasing day by day.

Iqbal Jawadi, head of the Bamyan disaster management department, said: “We have been able to settle 68 families in the residential homes voluntarily provided by local people over the past two days.”

“In the meantime, we have also started efforts along with international organizations to aid the displaced people – with 58 families having been registered so far.”

Having experienced many hardships, the displaced people had previously taken refuge in mosques but later on, the locals placed some of them into their homes.

The locals say there has been so far no one to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Hedayat, one of Bamyan residents, said: “Their situation isvery difficult and dangerous. They don’t have carpet, warm clothes, or money to spend.”

This comes as conflicts escalated and intensified four days back between the Taliban and public uprising forces in Jalrez district of Wardak province. The clashes have compelled hundreds of people to flee and also blocked the Kabul-Bamyan Highway from the Maidan valley direction.