41 civilians killed in five days of warfare

AT News

KABUL: At least 41 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the latest wave of attacks across the country in the last five days, the human rights commission said on Tuesday.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has expressed its deepest concern over the increase of civilian casualties in the unstoppable conflicts in the country, saying that the last five days (25-to-29 June) have been the deadliest for the Afghans with “41 dead and 45 wounded”.

The commission in a statement had condemned the attacks on civilians and called on the warring sides to observe the human rights norms based on the international standards.

Referring to the recent peace efforts, the human rights watchdog called on the related sides to take practical steps with beholding human and civil rights of the Afghan people.

The investigation on the Helmand attack that left 23 people dead and 45 wounded, the AIHRC said it has been working to find the facts.

Both, the Afghan government and the Taliban had blamed each other for a mortar attacks that killed dozens of civilians, children among them.

Four members of a single family, including two children and a woman, were killed in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan security forces on June 25th in Wazir Abad area of northern Balkh province.

In the similar day, a child was killed and another three children were wounded in the shooting conducted by the Afghan security forces in Nad-Ali district of southern Helmand, the human rights office said.

On June 27th, four members of a family including two children were wounded and another one was killed in mortals shelling in Bachi-Khan village in Qarghan district of northern Faryab province.

Eight members of a family including women and children were killed after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in Washir district of Helmand on June 28th.

The AIHRC’s statement comes just days after two of its employees were killed in a sticky bomb blast in PD 12th of the capital city, Kabul.