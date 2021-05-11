41 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News

KABUL: At least 41 drug runners were found guilty to drug trafficking and were sentenced to several years in jail terms in the past one week.

A statement issued by the court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF), said that eight drug traffickers were sentenced to two and half-18 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by the primary court of CJTF.

According to the statement, 33 others were also sentenced to several years in prison by the appeal court of CJTF.

The Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 67.099kg heroin, 42kg morphine, 141kg opium, 19kg crystal, 800kg poppy and 196kg hashish from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement added.

At the same period of time, the CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 27 suspected drug traffickers during operations in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners have been sent to the related organs for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Kunduz and Khost provinces.

According to the statement after examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.