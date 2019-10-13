43 militants killed in fresh raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 43 militants were killed and three others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Herat, Kunduz, Kapisa, Paktia, Balkh, Farah, Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces, in which 43 militants were killed and three others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested 37 rebel including 17 suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 28 insurgents including two Daesh or ISIS fighters were killed and one wounded in Pachiragam and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar, six militants were killed, 17 suspects arrested and amount of weapons and munitions seized in Shindan district Herat, two rebels were killed and amount of weapons and ammunition were confiscated in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz, one Taliban Red Unit commander was killed in Alasay district of Kapisa, two militants were wounded, 2 motorbikes and 2 radios seized in Zarmat district of Paktia, 12 insurgents were detained in Charbulak district of Balkh province.

Similarly, eight Taliban fighters were arrested and amount of weapons and ammunition seized in Anar Dara district of Farah, one vehicle packed with explosives was destroyed in Chak district of Maidan Wardak, amount of weapons and munitions was confiscated and a bag of explosives was destroyed in Bad-e Khawab Shahna village the capital of Logar province.

In past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 16 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.