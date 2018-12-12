43 militants killed in military drill

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 43 insurgents and wounded 25 others in fresh military crackdowns conducted across the country within past 24 hours, officials said Wednesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Afghan Air Force (AAF) conducted raids in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Ghazni, Khost, Logar, Zabul, Urzgan, Samangan, Faryab and Helmand provinces, in which 43 Taliban insurgents were killed and 25 others wounded.

In the past 24 hours of clampdowns, 30 Taliban fighters were killed and 22 others wounded in Waghez district and Shahbaz area of Ghazni—10 militants killed, one wounded and a vehicle of the enemy with 10 rifles of weapons seized by Afghan forces in Chaparhar and Sorkhroad district of Nangarhar province.

Similarly, two rebels were killed and two others wounded in Grishk district of Helmand—one insurgent killed and an ammunition cache of weapons belonged to the enemy destroyed in Chinarto district of Urzgan province, the statement added.