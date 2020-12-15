44 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News

KABUL: At least 44 drug runners were found guilty of drug trafficking and were sentenced to years of jail terms in the past one week, officials said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF), said that four drug traffickers were sentenced to six and 18 years of incarceration after examining their dossiers by the Primary Court of CJTF.

40 others were also sentenced to several years of jail terms by the appeal court of CJTF.

The Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 208kg heroin, 8kg morphine, 5kg opium, 1250kg hashish, 800kg crystal, five liters alcoholic beverages and 500kg poppy from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement mentioned.

At the same period, CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 17 suspected drug traffickers, including a woman during operation in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners have been sent to the related organs for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Nangarhar, Logar, Herat, Takhar, Laghman, Nimroz, Khost and Faryab provinces.

According to the statement, after examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.