44 Taliban militants killed in military raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 44 Taliban rebels were killed and 27 others were wounded during crackdowns carried out by Afghan security forces in southern Uruzgan province, defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement said 37 Taliban were killed and wounded during an operation conducted by Afghan army supported by air forces in Uruzgan province.

According to the statement 15 Taliban rebels were killed and 9 others were wounded during an operation carried out by Afghan forces in Dehrawood district.

Eight Taliban were killed and five others were wounded in Trinkot district by the Afghan security forces. Additionally, a large amount of the weapons and ammunition belonging to the militants were also destroyed.

Similarly, a group of Taliban attacked security forces checkpoints in the Kata Geran area of Qades district in Badghis province, which Afghan security forces triggered in a counter attack and killed 16 Taliban rebels and wounded seven others in the area.

Moreover, five Taliban rebels were killed and six others were wounded in Timorak village of Chaharbolak district of Balkh province on Tuesday night. These Taliban had planned to attack ANDSF positions, which came under Afghan forces’ airstrike. Also, a Taliban extortion station was destroyed as a result of the airstrike.