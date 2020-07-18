442 killed, injured in 17 attacks on worship places

AT News

KABUL: The Independent Human Rights Commission says that 17 armed attacks were carried out against mosques, gurudwaras and other worship places as well as prayer leaders and other worshippers since last October.

It said that 170 people were killed in these attacks, while 272 more were wounded.

The commission said Saturday in a report that five prayer leaders and 14 children were among the dead and 22 more children were injured.

In an attack claimed by the Daesh terrorist group on a mosque in Nangarhar province, 64 civilians were killed and 34 including five children wounded in October 2019.

According to the report, another attack this time on a Sikh worship place (gurudwara) in old part of Kabul city, 25 worshippers including women and children were killed and 12 injured. The gurudwara attack was also carried out by Daesh.

A mullah was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul’s PD 6 in the holy month of Ramadan, the report says.

Bombing inside a mosque in Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, killed Ayaz Neyzai, an outspoken cleric and wounded five worshippers in May.

Days after attack on Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, a bomb blast in the Sher Shah Suri mosque, killed the prayer leader and another civilian, while 15 people were wounded.

The human rights commission says that most of the victims of these attacks are worshippers, children and religious scholars.