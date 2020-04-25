45 rockets confiscated in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Afghan forces have discovered and seized 45 rockets in Kabul.

Afghan National Army (ANA) forces succeeded to discover and confiscate 45 rockets belonged to Taliban in Paghman district of Kabul, said Ministry of Defense (MoD) Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman in a statement on Saturday.

He said that Taliban had planned to utilize these confiscated rockets in terrorist and subversive activities in Kabul, which was discovered and seized by army forces.

It is pertained to mention that Afghan forces by discovering and seized these rockets managed to prevent bloody incidents that could take lives of many innocent civilians in several parts of Kabul.