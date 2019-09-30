Home / Latest Updates / 45 Taliban rebels killed in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL:At least 45 Taliban fighters were killed and 19 others wounded during several crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province within past 24 hours, security official said Monday. 

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched several joint clearance operations in Belcheragh, Daulat Abad, Almar, Qisar, Khowaja Sab Posh and ShirinTagab districts of Faryab, in which 45 Taliban terrorists killed and 19 others wounded, Ministry of Interior said in a statement. 

The ANDSF seized weapons and some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition during operation as well.

However,11 ANDSF members received injuries during these operations, the statement said, adding no civilian harmed too.

