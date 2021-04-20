45 Taliban rebels killed in fresh military ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 45 Taliban rebels were killed and 14 others wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The Afghan security forces supported by the Afghan Air Forces conducted operations against Taliban militants in Aab Band and Qarabagh districts of southern Ghazni province, in which 10 Taliban insurgents were killed and 10 others wounded, said the Ministry in a statement.

Four roadside mines planted by the Taliban were also discovered and defused.

According to the statement, 11 rebels were killed and three others wounded during the Afghan forces raids in Shirzada and Hesarak districts of eastern Nangarhar province.

Six rounds of mines planted by the Taliban discovered and defused in the districts, the statement added.

Also airstrike targeted Taliban in Khakriz district of Kandahar where 24 Taliban militants were killed and another one received injuries, the statement added.

The Taliban planted 413 rounds of mines in Arghandab and Khakriz districts, which were discovered and safely defused.

Similarly, the Afghan forces arrested two Taliban militants with 154 sacks of ammonium nitrate that had planned to be used for making mines.