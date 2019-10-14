46 militants killed in latest raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 46 militants were killed and 15 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Balkh, Ghazni, Takhar, Maidan Wardak and Helmand provinces, in which 46 militants were killed and 15 others wounded.

Afghan forces also arrested two rebel and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 13 militants including five ISIS fighters were killed and two motorbikes destroyed in Pachiragam and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar—10 insurgents were killed, one hideout and amount of weapons and munitions destroyed in Wurduj district of Badakhsan eight rebels were killed and 12 others wounded in Charbulak district of Balkh and six insurgents were killed, three others wounded and two motorbikes destroyed in Muqur district and capital of Ghazni province.

Similarly, five Taliban fighters were killed in Khwaja Bahwdom district of Takhar—four insurgents including Qari Khalid, a Taliban local commander were killed in Chak district and capital of Maidan Wardak and two militants were arrested in in Garmsir district of Helmand Province.

In the past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 16 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.