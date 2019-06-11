47 prisoners freed from two Taliban prisons

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have freed at least 47 prisoners, including military personnel, from two Taliban jails in northern Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, official said Tuesday.

209th Shaheen Military Corps in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times said commando forces targeted a Taliban-run detention center during a special operation on the outskirts of Kunduz province, in which 13 jailbirds were set free from Taliban’s captivity.

Elsewhere, the Special Forces of Afghan National Army (ANA) along with Afghan National Police (ANP) rescued 34 other prisoners. “Seven ANA troops, seven ANP officers, and 20 civilians freed from a Taliban-run jail in Baghlan province on Monday night,” the statement added.

The military corps emphasized that the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) have been operating under the orders of Ministry of Defense (MoD) to target safe havens of the enemies.

The releasement come as parts of intensification target against Taliban-run prisoners across the country that so far ended with freedom of some many Afghans were under incarceration of Taliban insurgents for a lengthy time.

According to reports, the security forces have set free about 300 civilians from Taliban-self-made jails during different operations this year.