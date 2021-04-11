47 Taliban militants killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 47 Taliban militants were killed and 30 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Sunday.

The Afghan security forces supported by the Afghan Air Forces conducted operations in Arghandab, Shah Wali Kot and Zherai districts of southern Kandahar province, in which 18 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others were wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

Roughly some 236 rounds of mines that had been placed by the Taliban in Arghandab and Zherai districts were discovered and defused, it added.

According to the statement, 14 Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded in Dehrawod district and Trinkot center of southern Uruzgan province.

Six rounds of mines were discovered and defused in Trinkot, the statement added.

Moreover, five insurgents were killed and eight others were wounded during a raid in Hesarak district of eastern Nangarhar province.

In another military crackdown in Mizan district of southern Zabul province, four Taliban rebels were killed and two others wounded.

Moreover, six terrorists were killed and four others wounded in Khoram and Sarbagh districts of northern Samangan province, the statement concluded.