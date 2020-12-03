476 Afghan civilians killed and injured in Taliban attacks in a month

By Parwiz Arian

KABUL- At least 476 Afghan civilians have suffered casualties in tens of Taliban armed attacks and explosions in the past one month, Interior Ministry said Thursday.

Out of the 476 civilians; 134 of them were killed and another 342 civilians were injured in the past one month, Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said in a short statement.

These casualties were inflicted on civilians in result of 16 suicide attacks and 168 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) explosions in throughout the country, Arian said.

“This big crime is not justifiable” Arian said in reference to the Taliban attacks which significantly increased in recent months despite ongoing peace talks in Doha.

Armed violence is on rise throughout the country in recent few months despite the fact that Afghan were expecting a ceasefire or at least a significant reduction in violence with the start of the intra-Afghan talks.

But during the past nearly three months of negotiations the government and Taliban representatives have only agreed on rules and procedures for the talks. The two sides have now tasked working committees to prepare a draft of the agenda of the talks, in which ceasefire is expected to be one of the top topics on the agenda.