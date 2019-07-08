48 Taliban fighters killed in Logar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 48 Taliban rebels have been killed and 10 others received injures during latest crackdown carried out by Afghan security forces in southeastern Logar province, official said Monday.

Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) conducted a preemptive operation against insurgents in Baraki Barak, Khoshi districts and central area of Logar province in the past 24 hours, in which 48 militants were killed and 10 others wounded, Provincial Police Spokesmanm Shahpoor Ahmadzai said. “Dead bodies of the killed insurgents along with their weapons are left in the battlefield.”

Security forces and the civilians did not arm during operation, he added.