Twin blasts killed 12 in west of Kabul city

KABUL: At least 12 civilians were “martyred” and another 13 were injured on Tuesday evening, after two, back to back, blasts hit two mini-buses in west of Kabul city, officials said

The first blast, caused by a sticky bomb, took place around 7:30 in PD-3 west of Kabul city in which a mini-bus of civilians was targeted.

At least seven passengers of the bus were “martyred” and another nine were injured in the first blast.

 While another five civilians were “martyred” and four others were injured in the second blast, also against a mini-bust in the same police district.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospitals and police were investigating the blasts.

No terrorist group so far claimed responsibility for these attacks. 

