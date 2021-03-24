49K Afghans displaced in last two months of violence

AT News

KABUL: More than 49,000 people were displaced during the past two months as violence has been intensifying across Afghanistan.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report that the displaced people included children and women who were forced to leave their residence due to severe conflicts across the country.

20 percent of the displaced were men, 21 percent women and 59 percent of them are children under the age of 18.

The continuation of war in these areas war affected areas prevented the displaced families from going back to their residences, the report said.

The UNOCHA reported that over 154,000 Afghan refugees returned back home from Iran and 1,600 refugees came back to Afghanistan from Pakistan with past two months.

A spokesman for the ministry of refugees and repatriation, Riza Bahir said that 3,003 refugees were departed from Turkey.

Based on statics 859,000 refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and other European countries during one last year.