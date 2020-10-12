5 killed in Kunduz mortal attack

AT News

KABUL: Five civilians were killed in a mortar attack in Kunduz, an insecure province in the northeast, officials said.

The incident took place early Monday in the Shorabi Qeshlaq neighborhood of the Kunduz city, the provincial capital of the same name.

Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman of defense ministry said that another seven people were wounded in the attack blamed on Taliban militants who control vast areas of the province’s eight districts.

There are women and children among the victims, according to Aman.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the incident.

The provincial capital Kunduz fell two times to Taliban (2015 and 2016) who controlled the city for a few days before being pushed back by the government reinforcement.

Meanwhile, ministry of interior said in a statement that Taliban insurgents launched 650 offenses in the past two weeks, in which 69 civilians were killed and 141 more injured.