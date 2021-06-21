5 killed in Paktia roadside bomb

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bombing targeted a vehicle in Ahmadabad district of southeastern Paktia province, killing five civilians and wounding four others.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Hayatullah Nizami said that incident occurred on Monday morning when a Corolla car hit a roadside bomb in Ahmadabad. According to him, the victims included two children, two women and two men. “Five individuals were killed and a woman seriously injured. Three children were also injured at the blast site.”

Abdul Karim, a resident of the district, claimed militants had planted landmines on most highways, creating difficulties for the people.

“The Taliban have planted landmines on highways, threating those who oppose their actions,” he claimed.

Afghanistan has recently been hit with an upswing in violence as the Taliban and government forces intensified their offensives.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission earlier in a statement called on the Afghan government to transparently probe the attacks on civilians. According to the commission’s statement issued earlier this month, more than 280 civilians were killed within one month.