$50.4m contract awarded to support AAF

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Pentagon has announced awarding a $50.4 million contract for logistics support for Afghan Air Force (AFF) helicopters.

MD Helicopters has been given the contract, a modification of a prior agreement. The proposed modification will take place in Kabul and Mesa until May 2020.

The AAF has 28 of the Mesa company’s aircraft, with 154 more on order. In addition to the MD fleet, the AAF has 100 helicopters from the Russian Mil Mi-17 and Mi-24 series, and 43 US-made Bell, HAL and Sikorsky helicopters, Pajhowk Afghan News reported Tuesday.

The MD-530 series is a light-duty aircraft and is based on the Vietnam-era OH-6 Cayuse, a light observation helicopter.

The modification was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command (ACC) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

MD 530F Cayuse Warrior (Model 369F) Light Scout Attack Helicopter is an armed variant of the Hughes OH-6 Cayuse light observation helicopter built by MD Helicopters.