50 civilians killed, injured in airstrikes last month

KABUL: At least 50 civilians have been killed and injured in the past one month in four Afghan and two US air attacks against residential areas in the provinces of Herat, Farah, Laghman, Balkh, Kundu, Badghis and Uruzgan, according to reports.

The casualties include women and women.

On Jaunary 8 this year, one man was killed and 11 other civilians including one woman and one child were wounded in a US airstrike in the Shindand district of Herat.

In the Posht Koh district of Farah, one man and one woman were killed in an Afghan air attack on January 22.

Seven civilians all men were injured in an Afghan attack in the Alingar district of Laghman on January 8.

Seven children and two women were killed on January 25 while another two civilians wounded by a US strike in the Balkh district of the province with the same name.

In the neighboring Kunduz province’s Dasht-e-Archi district, two men, two women and one child were killed in a US attack on January 30.

The US air forces killed four children and one woman on January 31 in the Moqor district of Badghis province.

Five children, two women and one man were killed by the US air forces on January 31 in the Tarin Kot city, provincial capital of Uruzgan.