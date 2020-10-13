50 drug smugglers sentenced to prison

AT News

KABUL: At least 50 drug runners who pleaded guilty for trafficking narcotics were sentenced in Kabul over past week to years in prison, anti-drug authority said on Tuesday.

Appellate courts of the Criminal Justice Task Force convicted and sentenced sixteen drug traffickers to 2-20 years in prison after studying rulings made by the primary courts, said the authority. Thirty four criminals also received various sentences by the CJTF’s appellate courts.

Counter Narcotics Police has seized 425.15kg heroin, 31.86kg morphine, 158kg opium, 10350 kg poppy, 035kg crystal and 180kg hashish from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement mentioned.

At the same period, CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 28 suspected drug traffickers including a woman during operation in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners have been sent to related organ for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Herat, Helmand, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Badakhshan, Daykundi, Jawzjan and Khost provinces.

According to the statement after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.