50 per cent of polling centers to be likely closed on election day

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of members of parliament foresee that half of the 4,942 voting centers would be likely closed on the day of election, arguing the security situation.

The allegations come as government forces have launched offensive operations against Taliban fighters since last week all over the country to ensure election security.

Lawmaker, Niloofar Ebrahimi, said Sunday that security forces would be likely unable to provide security for every polling center because of high security threats.

She said that high security threats would cause people in 50 per cent of the areas would be deprived from going to ballot boxes and this would overshadow the process.

“We hope and ask the security organs to provide security based on the law so that people can safely go to the polling centers and elect their next leader,” she said.

Sayed Abdul Qayyoum Sajjadi, another parliamentarian, also said that security threats would cause more panics and prevent people from voting in many parts of the country., though he expressed hope that every vote-qualified be able to take part in elections.

Meanwhile, some MPs said that the government had promised to form a military council to ensure security of elections even in very volatile areas.

Taliban recently threatened to target polling stations, calling on people not to go to voting centers.